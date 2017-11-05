Syracuse drops second consecutive road game in straight set loss to North Carolina

Syracuse (17-10, 9-5 Atlantic Coast) fell to North Carolina (12-10, 9-5), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Despite late comeback charges in both the first and third sets, the Orange could not convert those runs into wins. This loss marks the second-straight on the road for SU, after it lost to North Carolina State Friday night.

Even though four players registered at least six kills, Syracuse was inefficient offensively with an attack percentage of just .145. SU’s 24 attack errors tied for the second-worst output of the season.

Santita Ebangwese led the Orange with 13 kills, the only SU player in double figures. Anastastiya Gorelina had seven kills, but with 10 errors on 35 attack attempts, her attack percentage was minus-.086. Setter Jalissa Trotter turned in one of her best all-around performances of the season, with six kills, 32 assists, and 11 digs.

In the opening set, Syracuse dropped the first four points. Down 21-16, a 7-2 run helped the Orange claw back and level the set at 23-all. Then, back-to-back kills from Taylor Borup helped UNC take the set, 25-23.

The Tar Heels used a 9-2 run in the middle of the second set to break the deadlock, never looking back en route to a comfortable 25-16 second set win. SU faltered in the service department, with five service errors in the second set. With nine service errors on the afternoon, the Orange had its most inaccurate serving day since Sept. 28 vs. Duke.

Down 24-18 in the third set, facing six match points, the Orange rallied, tying the set at 24-all. After a UNC timeout, a Taylor Borup kill reclaimed the lead for UNC. Once Ebangwese faltered on an attack attempt in the ensuing point, the Tar Heels had staved off a late Orange charge to clinch the match. For the fourth time in six sets, the Orange lost a set by just two points.

Syracuse will continue its four-game road trip at Florida State on Friday at 6:30 p.m.