Syracuse beats RIT, 5-1, for 2nd consecutive win

Syracuse (4-7-2, 3-0-1 College Hockey America) defeated Rochester Institute of Technology (4-9-1, 1-5-0), 5-1, in the second game of a home-and-home series at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The Orange put up a season-high five goals in its victory. After a shaky start to its season, SU has yet to lose since the start of conference play.

Syracuse took 38 shots on the night, 30 of which were on goal, and dominated the puck for the second straight game against RIT. The Orange forced Tigers goalkeeper Terra Lanteigne to make 25 saves. Abbey Miller saved 15 shots for SU only allowing one goal which came late in the third period for the Tigers.

Two of the Orange’s goals were scored by SU junior forward Brooke Avery, giving her three total in this weekend’s series. Avery’s first goal put SU on the board first at the 14:32 mark of the first period. Her second goal came with 10 minutes remaining in the second. Both goals were assisted by teammates Kelli Rowswell and Lindsay Eastwood, respectively.

SU dominated the third period. The Orange were able to score three goals, two of which came within 24 seconds of one another. Emma Polaski scored SU’s third goal of the game at the 5:55 mark of the third period, which had given the Orange a commanding 3-0 lead. Kelli Rowswell, after assisting on teammate Avery’s two goals, joined the Orange’s scoring parade, netting the goal 24 seconds after Polaski’s.

Syracuse senior forward Alysha Burriss entered the game against RIT with 24 shots on the season. She finally netted her first goal, SU’s fifth of the night, with 3:30 left in the third period.

RIT struggled on its power play opportunities, failing to convert on all four. RIT’s lone goal came at the 6:35 mark of the third period after Tiger’s Brooke Baker put RIT on the board. The Tigers could not find its flow on offense, only putting up 16 shots on net.

After defeating RIT, the Orange begin its 13-day layoff from gameplay. SU looks to remain dominant in conference play as the Orange remain home for its next conference game on Dec. 1 against Lindenwood.