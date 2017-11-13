SU sophomore combines business and community involvement as board member for entrepreneurship club Enactus

Bridgit O’Donnell finally found her place at Syracuse University on the executive board of Enactus.

Enactus is a social entrepreneurial club that helps local and global organizations start businesses. O’Donnell, like many students, was unsure of what path she was going to take when she was a freshman.

“I explored many different classes, but I really liked my economics and business calculus classes, so I decided that I should pursue business,” she said.

O’Donnell, a sophomore, transferred into the Martin J. Whitman School of Management last semester and became part of the school’s Enactus club. She was drawn to Enactus because it combined two of her passions — business and community involvement.

“I’ve always been interested in helping the community, and Enactus incorporates business into that. It’s right up my alley,” O’Donnell said.

Last semester, O’Donnell was elected to the Enactus executive board. She is in training to be the vice president of competition.

O’Donnell’s favorite Enactus project is the Guatemala team. A group of women from Guatemala makes products such as laptop cases, necklaces and clothing. Enactus then sells the items in Syracuse in spaces like churches and schools. The money that Enactus earns goes back to the women of Team Guatemala for scholarships and new materials.

Usually, the executive board and project managers meet each week, but last week, Enactus held a brainstorming event. O’Donnell said that the board brings in all the general members of Enactus to get their input on potential new projects. The members discussed a clothing drive for a rescue mission.

3fifteen, the thrift store in Marshall Square Mall, asked Enactus for help in obtaining more trendy clothes from name brands, such as American Eagle and Urban Outfitters, for its rescue mission.

The students decided to organize a clothing drive before and after Thanksgiving break, when most SU students are going home and cleaning out their closets. In the upcoming weeks, Enactus members will place boxes in residence halls for upperclassmen and sororities.

Once O’Donnell declares her major, she plans on becoming involved in other ventures on campus. Over winter break, she will attend the marketing exploration trip, which she hopes will help her decide on a major.

“I’m not entirely sure what I want to do yet, but I don’t see myself doing the same thing for the rest of my life,” O’Donnell said. “I hope to be doing something that is in the business field and makes a difference.”