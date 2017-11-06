Steve Ishmael named ACC Receiver of the Week

Syracuse senior wide receiver Steve Ishmael on Monday was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week for his performance against Florida State on Saturday.

Ishmael, who ranks fourth in the country with 986 receiving yards, caught 12 passes for a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown in SU’s (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) 27-24 loss at FSU. He grabbed a 34-yard touchdown to cut the FSU lead to seven in the first half. In the second, he had a nine-yard catch at the sideline with 11 seconds on the clock. It set up a potential tying field goal attempt, which senior kicker Cole Murphy missed.

Last month, Ishmael was named to the Associated Press’ Midseason All-America Second Team. He caught the final touchdown of Syracuse’s upset over then-No. 2 Clemson.

On Oct. 21 against Miami, the Miami native played in front of his parents for the first time since his senior year of high school. He ranks second on the ACC’s active receiving yardage list and, through nine games this season, already has more catches and receiving yards than he has had in any of the previous three.

“Steve, I think he’s hands-down the best receiver in the nation,” Syracuse junior quarterback Eric Dungey said after the Clemson win.

The Orange, two wins away from ensuring bowl eligibility with three games left on the schedule, hosts Wake Forest (5-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m.