Senior goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan named to All-ACC 3rd team

Syracuse senior goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team selection, the conference announced Thursday.

This is the first postseason award Brosnan has captured in her career after either leading or being the runner up in the conference in saves in three of her four years as starting keeper for the Orange. Brosnan had a career-high 102 saves this season — tops in the conference — and became SU’s all-time saves leader with 344 career stops.

In the final game of her career against Virginia Tech, Brosnan made a season-high 14 stops. She totaled double-digit saves three times this season, the most of her career.

The captain made 67 career starts for the Orange. Despite never experiencing an over-.500 season, she still marks second in career wins and her shutout against the Hokies added to her third-best total (18).