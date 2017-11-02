Scoop Bradshaw, Kendall Coleman expected back on defense for Syracuse this weekend against Florida State

Syracuse (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) is expected to have defensive starters Kendall Coleman and Scoop Bradshaw back for its Saturday matchup with Florida State (2-5, 2-4 ACC). Both players were listed as probable on the team’s injury report released Thursday night.

Coleman, a sophomore defensive end, has been out since suffering an apparent ankle injury against Louisiana State in SU’s fourth game of the season. Bradshaw, a sophomore cornerback, was injured against Clemson on Oct. 13.

Josh Black, SU’s other starting defensive end when healthy, is listed as doubtful. The sophomore has not played since the Orange’s Sept. 16 game against Central Michigan. Reserve offensive linemen Patrick Davis and Liam O’Sullivan, along with defensive lineman Jake Pickard, are out.

The Orange and Seminoles kickoff in Tallahassee at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.

Here’s the full injury report:

Probable

DB Scoop Bradshaw

DL Kendall Coleman

Doubtful

DL Josh Black

Out

OL Patrick Davis

OL Liam O’Sullivan

DL Jake Pickard

Out for the Season

DB Antwan Cordy (lower leg)

DB Jordan Martin (wrist)

OL Aaron Roberts (knee)