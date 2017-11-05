Our reader: Ben Walsh shouldn’t be running as an independent

To the Editor,

Ben Walsh claims to be an independent, but he is more realistically a Republican. By claiming to be an independent running in Syracuse where the registration is predominantly Democratic, he hopes to garner votes from Democrats who would not be inclined to vote for a Republican.

However Ben Walsh was reported to have voted for Libertarian, Gary Johnson, for president in 2016. This is hardly what an independent would do. Also the fact that the preponderance of donations to his campaign are large ones from big business and developers indicate the direction where he leans.

We all know the adage “wolf in sheep’s clothing”. I believe that Ben Walsh fits the bill.

Gloria W. Sage

Syracuse, New York