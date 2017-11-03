Q&A with Florida State beat writer Curt Weiler of the Orlando Sentinel

UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2017 at 7:08 p.m.

Syracuse (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) plays Florida State (2-5, 2-4) at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. The Orange is looking for its first road win, and for a chance to automatically improve its record from a year ago. FSU is looking to salvage its lost season after a blowout loss to Boston College last week.

FSU beat writer Curt Weiler answered five questions about the upcoming matchup.

The Daily Orange: Obviously this season hasn’t gone as many thought it would for Florida State. What’s been the biggest surprise?

Curt Weiler: The biggest contributor to how this season has played out has definitely been injuries. FSU has been without starting quarterback Deondre Francois since the opening game of the season and has also been forced to deal with injuries to its starting running back, three of its top four wide receivers and its best offensive lineman, all while acclimating a true freshman quarterback who arrived at FSU over the summer.

That being said, the biggest surprise to me is that a defense which went toe-to-toe with Alabama in the Seminoles’ first game of the season has since looked downright lost multiple times per game. Many of the defense’s biggest NFL prospects have the look of players saving themselves for their professional careers. Maybe this isn’t surprising given how FSU’s season has played out, but it would have been shocking if you had told me before the season began.

The D.O.: Last week was FSU’s first time losing by more than one possession as it got clobbered by BC. What happened in that game?

C.W.: To me, Friday’s loss was the culmination of what has been ailing the Seminoles all season long. FSU had remained competitive in all of its games this season, losing only once by more than a score. Against Boston College, the Seminoles fell behind early and, behind a mix of ineffective offense and shoddy defense, definitively quit for the first time this season.

Is there any bouncing back from a loss like that? We’ll get an idea this weekend.

The D.O.: Before last week’s game, Cam Akers had a string of three great games in a row. What makes him so dangerous?

C.W.: Akers, who arrived on campus immediately after the departure of the leading rusher in program history, Dalvin Cook, may not yet be living up the reputation of his predecessor, but his danger comes in how quickly he has adapted to the collegiate game.

In his first few games, Akers struggled with his vision, often choosing the wrong hole to run through and being guilty of trying to break every carry for a touchdown. As the game has slowed down for him and he has been able to demonstrate his physicality, Akers has shown flashes of the top player he was in the 2017 recruiting class.

The D.O.: Who is an under-the-radar player for FSU that fans might not know about but who could have a big impact on Saturday?

C.W.: I will hedge this by saying that he’s not guaranteed to play, as he was listed as questionable on FSU’s official injury report, but FSU fans have been waiting all season for Keith Gavin to break out this season and Saturday could be that day.

The sophomore receiver came into the season drawing comparisons to Dez Bryant for his 6’3, 221-pound frame, sure hands and ability to go up and make airborne catches. Through FSU’s first four games, Gavin racked up 145 receiving yards on 15 catches, but was sidelined with an ankle injury against Miami and only returned to practice this week.

If Gavin is able to play this weekend, expect to see him get extended reps due to FSU’s depleted receiving corps and potentially score the first touchdown of his career.

The D.O.: What’s the key for FSU in the game and who do you think wins?

C.W.: This may sound bleak, but the key for FSU this weekend is to show signs of life. The Seminoles are substantially more talented than Syracuse on paper, but that has been the case in numerous losses this season, especially in last weekend’s blowout loss to BC. If FSU is finally able to put together a complete game in all phases, that should be enough for a convincing victory.

That being said, I don’t see why FSU would be able to do that now, facing a 2-5 record and a strong chance of missing its first bowl game since 1981. I’m taking Syracuse, 27-13.

