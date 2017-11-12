Phoebe’s Restaurant will feature French-inspired dishes, like escargot, as winter arrives

Filled with pumpkin risotto and winter greens, Phoebe’s winter menu uses local farms to inspire its offerings.

Located at 900 E. Genesee St. and across the street from Syracuse Stage/Syracuse University Drama Complex, the restaurant features a dining room, bar and atrium, and is also brightly lit with large, sky-top windows.

“We are known for being the place to go before the show,” said head server Morgan Campbell. “We have a huge relationship with Syracuse University and Syracuse Stage. It’s very common on weekends to meet the same families and students, and it is nice because you feel like you are a part of it.”

To create seasonal menus, the restaurant’s chefs “pour over” old menus to create flavor combinations “based on what’s being grown at that time,” said George King, Phoebe’s bartender and Syracuse Stage carpenter.

Phoebe’s supports local businesses and farms. King said the restaurant changes its menu about five times a year to keep up with local products and farms.

Campbell said her favorite dinner menu in the winter is the pumpkin risotto with brown butter, which she called “delicious and really seasonal.”

Molly Gibbs | Contributing Photographer

Phoebe’s takes a common love for food and ensures quality for each plate served.

“Our goal is to make sure the customer is pleased before they walk out, so if the food is not done right, it won’t come out of the kitchen,” said Jessica Oot, a server at the restaurant. “Plus, personally, I think the fillet is delicious. It’s a 6-ounce fillet with prosciutto and mushrooms, spinach and salad topped with a red wine sauce.”

The seasonal menu will also incorporate French cuisine. Two months ago, the restaurant changed its kitchen into a French bistro, and one of the new items is escargot, King said.

“Some days I am waiting tables in the restaurant, sometimes I am catering for Syracuse Stage,” Campbell said. “I do different things every day, but it’s really nice to see families at a time of celebration.”

Oot added that the restaurant wants its customers to have an overall positive experience.

Phoebe’s has an extensive menu that offers new flavors of hummus every day, in addition to fan favorites like homemade veggie burgers, French onion soup and creme brulee.