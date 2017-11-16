Orange STEM Ep. 06: Water, algae and sewage. Oh my! How Syracuse water is affected.
Ali Harford | Senior Design Editor
Stephen Shepherd and his guests, Geoff Millard and Changcheng Pu, Syracuse University graduate students studying civil and environmental engineering, discuss local water concerns.
In The D.O.’s biweekly science podcast, Shepherd, an SU graduate student studying chemistry and forensic science, explores topics with guests relating to science news affecting the greater university area.
Links:
- Geoff’s podcast: “A different green: Not your normal algae”
- Algae blooms in Skaneateles Lake
- High toxins confirmed in Skaneateles Lake
- Algae blooms in Upstate NY
- 4.5 million gallons of sewage into Onondaga Lake
- Onondaga Lake won’t face long term problems
- Cost to repair sewer pipe: $680K
Published on November 16, 2017 at 10:15 am
Contact Stephen: srshephe@syr.edu