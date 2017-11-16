Orange STEM

Orange STEM Ep. 06: Water, algae and sewage. Oh my! How Syracuse water is affected.

Ali Harford | Senior Design Editor

Graduate students talk about Syracuse area water concerns.

By Stephen ShepherdContributing Podcaster

Stephen Shepherd and his guests, Geoff Millard and Changcheng Pu, Syracuse University graduate students studying civil and environmental engineering, discuss local water concerns.

In The D.O.’s biweekly science podcast, Shepherd, an SU graduate student studying chemistry and forensic science, explores topics with guests relating to science news affecting the greater university area.

 

 

Links:

Comments

Top Stories