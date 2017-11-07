Mo Adams, Tajon Buchanan earn All-ACC honors

Two Syracuse (6-8-4, 0-6-2) players were selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team Tuesday afternoon.

For the second-straight year, sophomore captain Mo Adams earned All-ACC honors. He was named to the second team, a jump up from last year’s third-team honors. He played in all but two games, often defending the opposition’s best player.

Freshman Tajon Buchanan earned All-ACC Third Team honors and was named to the All-Freshman team. The striker played in all 18 games, scoring four goals including the game-winner in the team’s season opener. His 10 points ranks third on SU.

Buchanan’s All-Freshman honors is the fifth-straight season in which a Syracuse player has been named to that team.

Syracuse’s season came to an end in the first round of the ACC tournament, where it fell to Clemson in penalty kicks, 4-3.