Local socialist group holds discussion on women’s rights, Russian Revolution

Syracuse University community members discussed issues surrounding women’s rights and sexual violence Wednesday evening as part of an open discussion in Link Hall.

The discussion, called “Stop the War on Women,” was hosted by Syracuse’s chapter of the International Socialist Organization. Group representatives discussed how students can learn from history and build organizations to “challenge the backlash against women’s rights.”

Dana Cloud, an SU professor of communication and rhetorical studies, spoke about issues women face related to sexual assault and anti-abortion laws.

“Sexism, misogyny and gender violence are rampant in capitalist societies,” Cloud said.

The intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia are “cultivated in the media environment, one in which the far right is growing in confidence and (the) popular culture environment where women are routinely objectified in the mass media,” Cloud said.

She said a reform is necessary to end the assault on women’s rights and women’s liberation. Cloud, referencing the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, introduced as a topic of discussion how that political movement helped “liberation of women.”

Audience members then participated in an open-panel discussion. People traded insight, referring to each other as comrades. One audience member said the denial of women’s rights is a part of capitalism’s foothold in society, and in order to fight gender oppression, citizens must win the fight against capitalism.

Cloud also spoke about how students can learn from the Russian Revolution. Citizens can look to the Russian Revolution because it was a time in history where the working class was able to take control of society, she said.

“We can learn from that how to organize, how to lead and how to take charge,” Cloud said. “Workers need to stand together in the workforce and when they do that, they must take care of everyone’s basic needs.”

Building a socialist movement that challenges the system in the long term is necessary, Cloud said.

“The left is extremely obligated to take seriously women’s oppression and women’s liberation in our organizations,” Cloud said.

The SU professor added that to strengthen left-leaning groups, activists must combat every form of oppression when regarding issues such as abortion, indigenous peoples’ rights, immigration policy and more.

One International Socialist Organization member said she believes the working class has control in society. Organization members use “socialism” and “communism” interchangeably. The group holds discussion panels, educational sessions and protests.

ISO held a counterprotest against an anti-abortion group, 40 Days for Life, last Wednesday in front of Syracuse’s Planned Parenthood Health Center on East Genesee Street.