Justyn Knight’s early shoe malfunction didn’t stop him from winning Northeast Regionals for a third straight year

At the beginning of Northeast Regionals in Buffalo, Justyn Knight stopped running the 10-kilometer course. He had to adjust his shoe.

That mishap didn’t stop him from finishing first at the event for a third consecutive time and leading his team to a first-place finish for the fifth straight year.

On the Audubon Golf Course, Knight ran the meet in 31:43.4 while senior Colin Bennie followed right behind him and placed second with a time of 31:44.9.

Sophomore Aidan Tooker had a sixth place finish in 32:06.1. Rounding out the scoring five, senior Philo Germano (32:10.1) and redshirt freshman Dominic Hockenbury (32:15.4) placed eighth and eleventh, respectively.

Following a 27 point performance at ACC Championships on October 27th, No. 3 Syracuse responded with a 28 point performance to automatically qualify them for NCAA Championships. Their top five this year outran last year’s squad who scored 29 points in the Bronx, New York.

Behind them was Iona who gained the second NCAA Championship berth out of the Northeast region with 48 points.

The men’s team looks to improve on last year’s third-place finish at NCAA national championships Nov. 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.