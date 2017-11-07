Juanita Perez Williams loses election to independent Ben Walsh

Juanita Perez Williams, the Democratic candidate who would have made history as the first Latina mayor in New York state, lost to independent Ben Walsh on Tuesday.

A Sunday poll, which included 620 respondents, showed Perez Williams and Walsh nearly tied heading into Tuesday’s election. Perez Williams had a 7 percentage point lead over the independent in October.

Although the Democrat had never run for elected office before, she beat Joe Nicoletti, the party designee, in September’s primary.

In the weeks before the election, Perez Williams received endorsements from prominent Democratic leaders, including New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Despite the high-profile endorsements and Democratic Party support, Perez Williams trailed Walsh in fundraising efforts throughout the race. In the most recent financial disclosures, Perez Williams’ campaign had about $50,000 in contributions left to spend — less than half of the money Walsh’s campaign had.

On the campaign trail, Perez Williams repeatedly attacked Walsh for the money he raised from developers. And in a debate Sunday night, Perez Williams and Republican candidate Laura Lavine accused Walsh’s campaign of launching a “whisper campaign” about Perez Williams’ temperament. Walsh denied there was a whisper campaign.

Perez Williams, a Navy veteran and former attorney, was quick on the campaign trail to cite her Latina heritage and childhood in poverty — a story she said “resonates” with Syracuse residents.

Perez Williams grew up in Southern California, the grandchild of Mexican immigrants. After college, she served as an attorney in the Navy before taking a job as the regional director of the New York State Education Department.

She also worked at Syracuse University as associate dean of students, but left her position in 2008. Perez Williams in an interview declined to comment on the end of her career at SU, but then-Chancellor Nancy Cantor said in 2012 Perez Williams and other student affairs administrators were fired after the university received complaints about the student affairs office. Other SU administrators said they believed Perez Williams was let go in retaliation for her involvement in a sexual assault judicial hearing that included three men’s basketball players.

She re-entered public service after leaving the university, taking jobs in the New York State Attorney General’s office, Syracuse City Hall and the New York State Department of Labor.

The Democrat launched her mayoral bid in March.

She said on the campaign trail she would prioritize the city’s poverty issues, fill the remaining police officer vacancies in the Syracuse Police Department and entertain the idea of a gun court where all gun crimes would be heard at a single court.

Howie Hawkins, a Green Party candidate, and Lavine, the Republican candidate, also conceded the election Tuesday night.

Hawkins, who has unsuccessfully run for elected office more than 20 times, centered his campaign around lowering Syracuse’s high poverty rate. Lavine, a former superintendent of the LaFayette School District, focused on education policy.

The Republican candidate, jabbing Walsh at debates, said she would ban “pay-to-play” politics. She proposed blocking elected officials from awarding contracts, grants, loans or tax breaks to campaign donors for two years.

Both Perez Williams and Walsh held double-digit leads over Hawkins and Lavine in a Syracuse.com poll released Sunday.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added to this post as it becomes available.