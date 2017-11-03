Gov. Andrew Cuomo endorses Juanita Perez Williams for Syracuse mayor

UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2017 at 1:52 p.m.

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathleen Hochul endorsed Democrat Juanita Perez Williams for Syracuse mayor on Friday.

The endorsements, announced during a press conference at Perez Williams’ campaign headquarters, come just five days before the Democrat goes up against independent Ben Walsh, Republican Laura Lavine and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins in the general election.

Hochul, who made the endorsements on behalf of her and Cuomo, said she and the governor were “looking for a partner who could get the job done” and lead Syracuse “into the greater days.”

Perez Williams said she is an admirer of Cuomo, though she added she doesn’t always agree with him. She added she is fond of Hochul because the lieutenant governor is a “strong woman.”

The Democratic mayoral candidate has snagged a number of endorsements from party leaders in recent weeks, including from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and New York State Senate Democratic Conference leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers).

Perez Williams has previously worked as a regional labor representative for Cuomo.