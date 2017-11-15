Where to go over Thanksgiving Break if you don’t have a car

The holiday season is approaching, and although school is taking a break, the city of Syracuse is not. For those who are aren’t going home for turkey and potatoes and don’t have access to a car, fear not. There are opportunities close to campus that are accessible via public transportation.

CNY Jazz shows

For the musical buffs just a little too far from home, upstate New York offers several concerts and interactive events, including those hosted by CNY Jazz. The arts foundation has a collection of shows in the next week to view or participate in.

The scholastic Jazz Jam will be held at Le Moyne Plaza on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Anyone is welcome and encouraged to bring an instrument and participate in the open mic show. A professional group, the CNY Jazz Orchestra, will perform as well, and guests are welcome to join in with their rhythm. You can hang out at this casual show with some pizza from Cam’s Pizzeria or a treat from Dunkin’ Donuts.

CNY Jazz will also host a concert by internationally known blues guitarist King Solomon Hicks on Sunday at the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. and student tickets are $10. Larry Luttinger, CNY Jazz’s executive director, said the show is also a cabaret, so people can enjoy food and drinks.

Everson Museum exhibits

Just a short walk from campus, the Everson Museum is offering a number of exhibitions through Thanksgiving break for interested students. The exhibits include photography installations, portraiture, historic drawings and ceramics shows, among others.

The ceramics show “From Funk To Pun,” welcomes works from 25 West Coast artists and the Everson’s private collection of sculptures by East Coast artists, said Peter Held, the museum’s curator.

Print and poster show

The Dowling Art Center is hosting a limited edition print and poster show, so if your walls are empty, you’re in luck. Prints done through etching, lithography, silkscreen and other methods will be on display and for sale on Saturday and Nov. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.

“We offer prints from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s,” said John Dowling, owner of the center. “Our theme this year is ‘signed and dated,’ so all prints are signed by the artist.”

Prints by master artists like Joan Miro, Henri Matisse and Robert Hoppe will be on display. Seize this opportunity to find print and poster treasures that you can purchase to bring home.

Local Thanksgiving meals

A number of restaurants in Syracuse offer dinner on Thanksgiving. Close to campus, 1060 Restaurant offers a buffet that costs $34.95 per person. The buffet will be open from 1-5 p.m.

Cathy’s Corner Cafe also offers pick-up and delivery on Thanksgiving until 2 p.m. You can have all the courses of a traditional Thanksgiving meal down to the cranberry relish and homemade stuffing from the comfort of your own dorm.

Freshman X Missguided one-day pop shop

The Freshman Tour, which travels to 45 universities from Oct. 8 to Dec. 10, will make a pit stop at Spark Contemporary Art Space on Nov. 26.

The one-day pop-up shop will feature merch from Missguided and giveaways from Pier 1 Imports, Lyft, DIFF Eyewear, KIND Snacks, StudentUniverse and Solé Bicycles. The event will be held from 2-9 p.m. at Spark, which is located about 15 minutes from campus at 1009 E. Fayette St.

The event will also feature live DJs, a Silent Disco Listening Party from Zaena & Jason Maek and an artist meet-and-greet.