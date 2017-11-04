Ice Hockey

Gallery: Syracuse's second-period collapse leads to 4-3 loss to No. 2 Boston College

By Phil Bryant

Syracuse (1-7-1) started out strong, scoring the first two goals on No. 2 Boston College (8-0-1). But a second-period collapse allowed for a 4-1 Eagles run. The Orange had two power play opportunities in the third period, failing to capitalize on all four en route to a 4-3 loss on Saturday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Check out the best images from the game.

