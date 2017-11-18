Syracuse (3-0) was left without its star Tyus Battle because of foul trouble for the last nine minutes of the first half, but was able to fend off Texas Southern (0-4) before blowing out the Tigers in the second half en route to a 80-67 win. Geno Thorpe added 13 points over 14 minutes in Battle's absence and after Battle returned, SU ripped off an 18-0 run.