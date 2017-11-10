Syracuse (1-0) opened its season with a 77-45 win over Cornell (0-1) on Friday night inside the Carrier Dome. Though the Orange had just two double-digit scorers, Cornell shot a mere 25 percent from the field and 15 percent from 3. For the first time ever, SU head coach Jim Boeheim coached against his son, Jimmy, who added 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Check out the best images from the game.