Gallery: Syracuse loses to Wake Forest, 64-43

Syracuse (4-6, 2-5 Atlantic Coast) fell to Wake Forest (6-3, 3-3), 64-43, at home Saturday. WFU quarterback John Wolford accounted for six touchdowns and almost 500 yards of total offense. With the loss, Syracuse will likely need to win its final two games to become automatically bowl eligible. Standing the way is a trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to face reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. Then, in the final week of the season, Syracuse hosts Boston College two days after Thanksgiving.