The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 80-67 win over Texas Southern

Our beat writers discuss Syracuse’s (3-0) 80-67 win over Texas Southern (0-4) Saturday night. Tyus Battle 16 second-half points as SU pulled away to take the win. Battle finished with 21 while Geno Thorpe added 13 points and Frank Howard chipped in 12. Oshae Brissett and Marek Dolezaj cleaned the glass for SU, plucking 10 and nine rebounds, respectively.