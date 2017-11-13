Construction update: Schine water line repairs, Women’s Building lighting project to move forward

Repairs to a broken water line in Schine Student Center, which partially inundated some rooms earlier this semester, will continue over Thanksgiving break, a university official announced Monday.

Pete Sala, Syracuse University’s vice president and chief facilities officer, said in an email to the campus community that the repairs will not impact the building but require an area west of Schine be closed off for excavation.

“All repairs will be made and the site restored by the end of the break,” Sala said in the email.

In the email, Sala also said ongoing work to improve lighting near the Women’s Building on Main Campus is moving forward. In recent days, a large spotlight there has illuminated a sidewalk and set of steps leading up to Mount Olympus.

Those safety improvements, in a relatively dark area of campus, will be completed by the end of November, Sala said.

Other project updates in Sala’s email on Monday included:

Crouse College masonry

Construction crews are installing replacement stones to match pre-existing masonry before the winter, Sala said.

Fire hydrant

A fire hydrant near the Hall of Languages will be replaced over Thanksgiving break. Some buildings will temporarily lose water on Nov. 20, Sala said.

Hendricks Chapel steps

The project was completed with newly installed bronze handrails and “refreshed” memorial plaques.