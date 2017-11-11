Cole Murphy breaks Syracuse’s career field goals made record with his 58th make

Cole Murphy set the Syracuse program record for career field goals made early in the third quarter against Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 11, when he drilled home his 58th make. Murphy’s kick gave Syracuse a 41-27 lead with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

Murphy has been SU’s primary kicker since his freshman year in 2014, having made at least 10 field goals in each season. He entered this game with a career-high 17 makes this season, and is continuing to add to his totals.

The kicker from Castaic, California, had his worst season a year ago, hitting on just 10-of-18 attempts. But, he’s rebounded this year, drilling 81 percent of his kicks entering Saturday.

Murphy’s coming off his worst game of the season, having missed two kicks, including a potential game-tying one, last week against Florida State. He also missed his first opportunity on the first drive of the game on Saturday. He made his second attempt late in the first half before hitting on the record-breaker.

Here’s a look at the updated record list:

1.) Cole Murphy – 58

2.) John Bishop – 57

3.) Dave Jacobs – 53

T-4.) Nate Trout – 49

T-4.) Ross Krautman – 49

5.) Dan McAulay – 43