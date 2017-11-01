CNY Veterans Parade and Expo to celebrate 10th anniversary of honoring veterans and active service members

The CNY Veterans Parade and Expo will celebrate its 10th year of honoring veterans at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The hour-and-a-half-long parade will begin at noon on Saturday and will include more than 90 veteran and military organizations and military vans and trucks.

New York state assembly member Bill Magnarelli started the parade in 2008 to give the Syracuse community a military-grade parade and to show appreciation for those who have served. He crafted it to imitate typical, old-fashioned military parades from across the country.

The parade was first held in downtown Syracuse but has grown in size and now resides at the fairgrounds.

A veteran himself, Mike LaNasa is an active volunteer for the event and has been involved since before the first parade. Magnarelli got involved because he knew he had the connections to make it happen. LaNasa said the parade is a “great tribute to the veterans.”

Diana Abdella has worked with the event since 2007. Abdella was inspired to help with the parade because of her family’s involvement in the military. Her father was in the United States Air Force and her brother currently serves in the military reserve.

Abdella said she hopes veterans see their hard work and that their contributions to the country are recognized by their community back home.

Abdella’s favorite part of the event is seeing the young active service members’ interactions with the older veterans. She said she believes the veterans’ advice enhances the younger people’s knowledge of the military.

As a partnering event to the parade, an expo will be held in the Center of Progress building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The expo will include local companies and organizations providing information, an exhibit of the Vietnam War, a photo exhibit of women’s involvement in the military and performances by local bands.

A pancake Breakfast for the Brave will be held before both events from 8-11 a.m. for $8 presale and $10 at the door. It is, however, free for veterans. All proceeds from the breakfast will support the Clear Path for Veterans program. For children, there is a separate section full of games, face painting, magicians and other activities.

Abdella said the parade is “an amazing opportunity to personally thank vets and appreciate all they contribute.”