Ben Walsh wins Syracuse mayoral race, defeating Democrat Juanita Perez Williams

Ben Walsh has made history by defeating Democrat Juanita Perez Williams in Tuesday’s general election to become Syracuse’s second mayor-elect ever to be unaffiliated with any major political party.

Walsh, who trailed Perez Williams by about 7 percentage points throughout most of October, suddenly catapulted ahead of the former city attorney in a poll released Sunday.

That poll showed the candidates virtually neck and neck. They were separated by only 2 percentage points, within the 4.3 percent margin of error.

Using close friendships with influential Democrats, GOP members, business owners and executives, Walsh attracted a diverse range of supporters and amassed just over $440,000 in campaign contributions, the most of any candidate, state records show.

“I haven’t compromised my values, I haven’t compromised who I am,” Walsh said in a recent interview.

Perez Williams, meanwhile, received dozens of high-profile endorsements from labor unions and powerful state officials, including New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Former Vice President Joe Biden also endorsed the Democratic candidate.

Walsh, 38, has deep Republican roots. Syracuse’s mayor-elect is the son of former GOP congressman James Walsh and grandson of former Syracuse Mayor Bill Walsh, a Republican. In an act of “youthful rebellion,” Walsh rejected his family’s political dynasty by registering as an independent after watching personal attacks unfold as part of “party politics.” He was 18 years old, at the time.

“I think a lot of people in politics see politics as the end. It’s all about winning and losing, and being loyal to your party,” the mayor-elect recently said. “And that always turned me off.”

At the beginning of the year, without a path to the ballot, Walsh initially expressed interest in the local GOP committee’s endorsement. Some committee members, though, refused to consider the former city official as a potential candidate because he wasn’t a registered Republican.

Walsh was eventually endorsed by the Reform Party in May and, after launching a write-in campaign, defeated Republican candidate Laura Lavine in September’s primary to snag the Independence Party line.

As ethics reform became a topic of debates, Walsh’s relationship with major city real estate developers was scrutinized by opponents in one of the mayoral race’s few points of contention.

For about six years, Walsh served as executive director of the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, which can provide construction projects grants, bond financing and property tax exemptions.

Several wealthy developers who brought projects before SIDA during Walsh’s time at City Hall contributed thousands of dollars to his campaign. Executives and companies connected to a construction management firm, hired as general contractor for the redevelopment of Hotel Syracuse, donated more than $14,000 to Walsh’s campaign, state records show.

The former deputy commissioner of Syracuse’s department of neighborhood and business development played an instrumental role in that multimillion-dollar project, one developer recently said.

Walsh centered his candidacy around economic development. On the campaign trail, he frequently said, if elected, he would push for more mixed income and mixed use construction and use his connections to Syracuse’s business community to promote job growth.

At mayoral forums, Walsh took an optimistic tone when discussing the future of Syracuse, a city known for the most concentrated minority poverty in the United States, a large budget deficit and aging infrastructure.

“I truly believe Syracuse’s best days are ahead of us,” Walsh has said.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added to this post as it becomes available.

—Assistant news copy editor Sandhya Iyer contributed reporting to this article.