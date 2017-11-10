Beat writers predict Syracuse to win season opener over Cornell

Syracuse opens its season Friday at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome against Cornell. The Orange hasn’t lost to the Big Red in nearly 50 years and is just nine wins away from 100 all-time against Cornell. Our beat writers weigh in on the matchup and unanimously pick SU to prevail over CU for the 38th time in a row.

Sam Fortier (0-0)

Did you know Jimmy Boeheim, Jim Boeheim’s son, plays for Cornell?

Syracuse 66, Cornell 48

Cornell has not beaten Syracuse since Richard Nixon was the president-elect in 1968. Don’t expect that to change this year. This season’s edition of the Big Red relies on two juniors, bucket-getting guard Matt Morgan and forward Stone Gettings, but the Orange seems too locked in on defense to allow the pair much room to operate. Cornell also has no one taller than 6-foot-8 whereas Syracuse’s shortest center is 6-foot-10. If you need any more convincing: the Orange has Tyus Battle, the Big Red has no one close to him. See you at the Dome. This year should be fun.

Matthew Gutierrez (0-0)

Homecoming

Syracuse 68, Cornell 52

The highlight Friday night will be Jimmy Boeheim’s introduction onto the court he’s known all of his life. He’ll get a nice round of applause as he walks from the scorer’s table to midcourt and enters the game off the bench. Syracuse will beat Cornell handily. More important, we will see this year’s SU team play a Division I opponent for the first time during what should be a special evening for Jimmy.

Tomer Langer (0-0)

Tradition

Syracuse 70, Cornell, 46

Syracuse has beaten Cornell 37 times in a row. And while there are questions about this year’s iteration of the Orange squad, there shouldn’t be many about this first game. Cornell doesn’t boast nearly enough height, or talent, frankly, to compete with SU. There’s always the chance SU lays an egg — it ended the first half of its last exhibition game down five to a Division II school — and there’s sure to be some nerves for the five Orange players who’ll be playing in their first regular-season collegiate game. Still, give me the Orange to win an easy one to kick off the season.