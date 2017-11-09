Beat writers predict Syracuse to narrowly beat Wake Forest Saturday

Syracuse (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) returns home to the Carrier Dome for the first time since upsetting then-No. 2 Clemson on Oct. 13. The Orange takes on Wake Forest (5-4, 2-3) Saturday at 3 p.m. SU is coming off a 27-24 road loss to Florida State and the Demon Deacons are coming off an 11-point loss to No. 3 Notre Dame.

Joe Bloss (5-4)

Under pressure

Syracuse 31, Wake Forest 27

A bowl is not impossible should Syracuse lose, but the pressure of having to win both of your final games to ensure eligibility is something nobody wants right now. SU needs this. Unlike last season’s matchup between these two teams, the hurricane-free environment of the Carrier Dome will help. The Orange should finally surpass 30 points for the first time in a long time by making use of its favorable offensive matchups. And its helmets will look cool.

Tomer Langer (5-4)

Home again

Syracuse 30, Wake Forest 27

A fun little nugget that I saw in the game notes provided by SU Athletics: The final score for three of the last four games for Syracuse has been 27-24 (two wins against Pittsburgh and Clemson and a loss to Wake Forest). That seems like the right range for this game, but both these team’s have high-powered offenses so I’ll give each a little bit more. Syracuse has looked like a dominant team at home this year outside of it’s still-confusing loss to Middle Tennessee State. I think that being back in the Dome is enough for the SU to pull out a victory. That being said, this prediction is entirely dependent on the health of starting quarterback Eric Dungey. If he can’t go, I’m not if the Orange can win.

Matthew Gutierrez (4-5)

Radioactive

Syracuse 35, Wake Forest 34

One thing bodes especially well for Syracuse: The Demon Deacons pass defense was shredded last week at No. 3 Notre Dame. Granted, UND is 8-1 and in contention for the national title, but this much is clear: SU can exploit the WFU defense, which allowed 330 passing yards last week — 200 more than UND’s season average. With big games by Dungey and Co., the Orange wins narrowly to get one step closer to a bowl.