Babers on head coach openings: ‘I only talk about the job I have’

UPDATED: Nov. 1, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.

In thrusting Syracuse into the national spotlight with a win over Clemson and nearly upsetting No. 9 Miami on the road, Dino Babers vaulted himself into head coaching rumors. Babers is a potential head coach candidate for Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

After dropping its third-straight game and falling to 3-4, Florida and coach Jim McElwain parted ways Sunday. The highly competitive position in Gainesville puts several coaches as potential UF job candidates.

On Wednesday, Syracuse’s second-year head coach reiterated comments he made Monday, saying he does not talk about contracts mid-season.

“I only talk about the job I have,” Babers said. “I have one job. And contracts, I don’t talk about that during season.”

Last fall, Babers was a preliminary candidate for Houston’s job opening, the Houston Chronicle reported. When asked about the opening after SU’s season-ending loss to Pittsburgh, Babers said: “The job I have is at Syracuse University, and it’s a heck of a job. And I’m totally, 100 percent locked in on Syracuse.”

When later asked if he would be at Syracuse in 2017 no matter what, Babers said, “I already answered the question, I’m locked in on Syracuse. That’s my job.”

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Babers could use his success this year to negotiate a new deal with SU because his buyout in Year 2 is likely too large to go elsewhere in the Power 5. Syracuse has not lost by more than 11 points this season, including competitive losses at Top 25 opponents in LSU, North Carolina State and Miami on the road. SU is two wins away from ensuring its first bowl eligibility in four years.

Over his coaching career since 1984, Babers has made 15 school changes.

“I don’t even talk about stuff like that during the season,” Babers said Monday. “I think that Mr. (Director of Athletics John) Wildhack has been unbelievable. I love him as a boss, and he’s a very honest guy which is refreshing. But I don’t talk that kind of stuff during the season. Our whole goal is based off what happens on Saturday and staying focused and being 1-0 this week.”

Syracuse (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) kicks off against unranked Florida State (2-5, 2-4), the No. 3 team in the Preseason Top 25, on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. in Tallahassee.

Additional notes from Babers’ and FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher teleconferences:

Babers on the early signing period, which is next month: “I think all the guys committed to us that are in good academic standing will be signing.”

Fisher on Syracuse in 2017: “I see them playing with much more confidence. Guys are playing much more faster. You can say that when they play. That to me is the ultimate thing you want to have.”

CORRECTION: In a previous version of this post, the length of time Dino Babers has spent as coach at a program was misstated. Babers has spent more than three years as coach at a program. The Daily Orange regrets this error.