Archbold Gymnasium to close in January during multimillion-dollar renovation project

Archbold Gymnasium will close at the start of the spring semester as Syracuse University begins construction there as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation project.

Gym equipment will be relocated to the adjacent Flanagan Gymnasium and nearby Women’s Building, SU officials said on Friday in an email to campus community.

The renovation project is expected to be completed by spring 2019, officials said.

Dolan Evanovich, senior vice president for enrollment and the student experience, and Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, in the email did not detail how long Archbold will be closed.

As part of Chancellor Kent Syverud’s 20-year Campus Framework infrastructure plan, Archbold Gymnasium will be renamed “The Arch.” The building will be expanded by an additional 7,000 square-feet in space, featuring a new multi-floor fitness center, rock climbing wall and “multi-activity sports court.”

The university’s health services programs, which include the Counseling Center and the health services office, will also be moved to the renovated building.

SU previously estimated the project would cost about $50 million. Steven Barnes, president of SU’s Board of Trustees, along with his wife, Deborah, donated $5 million to the project this summer.