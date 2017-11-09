Advanced screening of ‘Justice League’ to show on campus

An advanced screening of “Justice League” will be presented at Syracuse University on Wednesday, University Union announced.

The screening, which will be held at 8 p.m. in the HBC Gifford Auditorium, is a partnership between UU and Delta Kappa Alpha, SU’s professional cinematic arts fraternity. Entrance is free and the film will have closed captions.

“Justice League” is based on the superhero team from the DC Comic universe. Inspired by the selflessness of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, come together to face a common enemy. They recruit a league of heroes consisting of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash. But, it may be too late to save the planet.

The movie is provided by Hogan Films and is sponsored by Abercrombie & Fitch.