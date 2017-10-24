For Jacqueline Page, being an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet is one of the biggest parts of who she is as a person, just like it was for Timothy Michael Cardwell when he attended Syracuse University in the 1980s.

Cardwell’s life, though, was cut short. He never got to serve as an active duty Army officer, like Page might. He was killed when a terrorist bombing destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988.

This year, Page, an SU senior, is representing Cardwell as part of the Remembrance Scholars program, which honors the 35 SU students killed on Pan Am. The group was returning to the United States after studying abroad in Europe.

Recently, Page read a quote from Cardwell’s parents about his ambition, which she hopes to embody.

“Tim’s goal was to excel physically, mentally and spiritually,” Cardwell’s parents wrote. “He loved life, his family, his country and his God. He strived to be the best whether he was on stage, behind stage, jumping out of planes or repelling down a cliff. The song of his heart always showed through the broad smile on his face.”

Page, who was adopted from China after being abandoned in a field when she was 6 months old, could be the first female cadet from SU to ever be an Army armor officer. She recently learned that, after graduation, she could be managing tank units.

“ROTC is probably the biggest part of my identity. Anybody who knows me on campus knows me as Jackie Page: ROTC,” Page said. “I’m proud to be an ROTC cadet.”

Cardwell shared that pride. He was a volunteer in the ROTC Ranger Program and completed the JROTC Camp Challenge Program.

Page, meanwhile, has participated in Army missions helping teach English to the Mongolian military. She spent months in Germany trying to bridge a gap between the U.S. military and NATO at the United States European Command.

Lt. Col. Jason Warner, department chair of SU’s Army ROTC, said the battalion has a special connection to Remembrance Week, via Cardwell. By understanding what Cardwell lost, the Pan Am Flight 103 tragedy can help his cadets appreciate future accomplishments, Warner said.

“(Page) can achieve many of the things that (Cardwell) wasn’t able to achieve in the Army, and in life, and carrying that legacy forward,” he said.

While both Cardwell and Page attended the university on ROTC scholarships, they took different academic paths. Cardwell studied drama. Page studies international relations and television, radio and film.

“Both of us are Army ROTC cadets who really wanted to strive to be the best cadet possible,” Page said. “But (we) also strive in our own fields and recognize that we don’t need to fit into the cookie cutter idea of what an Army officer is.”