Updating Syracuse’s airport is critical for the local economy’s growth

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is finally getting a much-needed face-lift.

New York state Gov. Cuomo announced in January the airport would receive $35.8 million to begin revitalization efforts. The project will include a new glass pedestrian bridge for mobile airline ticket users; eco-friendly roofing, furniture and flooring; and a redesign of the grand hall, beverage and concessions section.

Cuomo was at the airport last week to launch the first phase of that construction — an essential piece of revamping upstate New York’s economy. The effort is just the first phase of a $48.8 million revamp to bring Syracuse’s airport into the 21st century.

The funding also fits into a $200 million effort to upgrade airport facilities statewide. The first round of funding went to the Elmira Corning Regional Airport and Greater Rochester International Airport, both to the tune of $40 million.

The idea for an airport in Syracuse was originally conceived to make the local economy more competitive, and this initiative seems to have the same goal. Now more than ever, businesses span across borders, and the demand for air travel isn’t going away anytime soon. Air travel allows companies to build valuable businesses relationships and potentially elevate their regional businesses to a national level.

“Central New York requires a world-class airport to serve as a front door to the region’s array of attractions and keep the region competitive in the 21st century – and that’s exactly what this project will accomplish,” Cuomo said in a press release.

Upgrading the state’s regional airports is critical for attracting businesses and boosting economic growth. Transportation hubs play an important role in growing regional economies because they make it easier for outside businesses to access the region. This investment will also help existing businesses grow by providing them with a gateway to other regions.

The project is also expected to create about 850 construction jobs. The Syracuse airport already supports 7,500 jobs and creates almost $597 million in economic impact throughout the region, according to the state government. This project can boost that economic growth further.

People want an airport that meets the needs of modern travelers. With an updated facility, consumers in the local area may be more likely to use the Syracuse airport.

And after the project is completed, the airport will likely include more restaurants and businesses, creating more jobs. There is also potential for an updated, more welcoming airport to start receiving and sending flights to more destinations.

The airport upgrades build on the suite of other programs Cuomo’s administration has launched to help spur business growth. Improving Syracuse’s airport is a small piece to the larger puzzle of revitalizing central New York’s economy.

Daniel Strauss is a junior finance major and public communications minor. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at dstrauss@syr.edu and followed on Twitter @_thestrauss_.