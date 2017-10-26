University Union to screen ‘The Room,’ which critics call one of the worst films ever made

“The Room,” touted by many critics as one the worst films ever produced, is coming to Syracuse University on Monday, University Union announced.

Doors to the film open at 7 p.m. and the screening begins at 8 p.m. in the Huntington Beard Crouse Gifford Auditorium. The free screening is open to members of the SU community.

The 2003 drama and cult favorite stars Tommy Wiseau as Johnny. Wiseau starred, directed, wrote produced, and solely financed the film. The film follows Johnny and his fiancé Elizabeth who is cheating on him with his best friend Mark.

“The Room” was budgeted at $6 million and grossed $1,800 in 2003. The movie currently has a 3.6 out of 10 rating on IMDb and a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The screening is part of the “Recess x The Disaster Artist Contest” in which twenty universities, including UCLA, Penn State, and Duke compete to win an advanced screening of “The Disaster Artist” between Dec. 1 and 8, 2017, according to the release.