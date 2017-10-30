UberEATS comes to Syracuse

UberEATS launched in Syracuse on Monday, offering food delivery from restaurants across the city.

Meals from Syracuse restaurants such as Byblos Mediterranean Cafe, Roji Tea Lounge, Modern Malt and more are now available for delivery through UberEATS.

UberEATS will cover the Syracuse University campus, North Side, DeWitt and downtown areas.

Drivers can sign up to deliver food via Uber’s website. An UberX driver, the standard driver, can sign up for UberEATS and accept both EATS and X pickup requests, per Ridesharingdriver.com.

Syracuse is the second city in upstate New York to get UberEATS, according to a release.

Uber came to Syracuse and the rest of upstate New York last summer, after years of lobbying local and state governments to allow the ride-hailing business to operate legally. Uber was only legal in New York City before July.

Students at Syracuse University said the ride-hailing app was much cheaper to use than traditional taxicabs, and dozens said they use it to travel to bars.

The UberEATS app is separate from the original Uber app, and is available on iOS, Android and the UberEATS website.