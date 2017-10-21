Syracuse’s upset bid falls short at No. 8 Miami, 27-19

MIAMI — Adrift in an ocean of green jerseys, Eric Dungey had nowhere to run. He peeked over his left shoulder, saw the onslaught of Miami defensive lineman and looked down field. He overthrew Ervin Philips and the ball sailed into no-man’s land, where a Hurricanes defensive back caught it.

Dungey lay flat on his butt at the 30-yard line, without having seen the disappearance of his third interception of the game. By that time, he had had a grand total of 12 passing yards, thrown 1-for-10 and carried a minus-39.9 quarterback rating. The Miami sideline erupted with cheers Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. On its ensuing possession, Miami pushed its lead to 13.

In its 27-19 victory, the relentless Miami (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) defensive front held Syracuse (4-4, 2-2) to its lowest offensive output since a 45-14 loss to Florida State last season. The Hurricanes entered Saturday fifth in sacks per game and third in tackles for loss. It was a mismatch for Syracuse, which has allowed more sacks per game and tackles for loss than every ACC team not named Florida State. The result was a Syracuse loss that puts the Orange at 4-4, exactly where it stood this time one year ago.

All game the heart of Syracuse — junior quarterback Eric Dungey — could not be protected. The SU offensive line could not solve the UM blitz to shield its QB. Overall, the offense could not bail out another strong defensive game, as Syracuse’s defense held a third straight opponent to under 30 points. The Syracuse offense, though, has not eclipsed 30 points since Week 3.

Dungey became the first FBS player to throw four interceptions in a half this season. Despite a second-half resurgence to pull within four, Miami harassed him to the tune of six QB hurries, three sacks and four picks.

Just after a Miami touchdown in the first half, a herd of Miami defensive linemen hunted down Dungey, who stood alone by his team’s 40-yard line. He had barely eluded a sack and stood with his hands on his hips as the ball floated into the hands of a Miami defensive back. He jumped on his toes in frustration.

Senior kicker Cole Murphy made four field goals, including a career-long 53-yarder to pull Syracuse within one in the fourth quarter. The SU offensive line showed new life in the second half, buying the offense some time, especially the run game. Sophomore running back Moe Neal ran for Syracuse’s lone touchdown of the game, a 15-yarder in the third. It succeeded a pair of Dungey broken-down first-down pickups, one of 28 yards, the other 14.

Following Neal’s score, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers smiled and Miami head coach Mark Recht put his hands on his knees. Syracuse, again, seemed on the precipice of history against a top-10 team, could exhale.

But the Hurricanes signal-caller Malik Rosier tossed a deep ball for a touchdown on Miami’s next possession, sucking the life out of Syracuse in what would have been a historic win. With a massive upset over then-No. 2 Clemson last week, Syracuse defeated a No. 2 team for the first time in 128 years of football. Saturday afternoon, Miami nearly became its next victim. An upset would have been Syracuse’s first stretch of back-to-back top-10 wins since 1959, the year Syracuse won the national title.

Saturday, the Orange positioned itself to win late but fell short. Miami rolled to its 11th straight win, while Syracuse enters its bye week needing to win two of its next four to ensure bowl eligibility.