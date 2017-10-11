Syracuse wins fifth straight with 3-set sweep over Boston College

Syracuse (14-6, 6-1 Atlantic Coast) defeated Boston College (5-11, 2-5) in three sets on Wednesday night at the Power Gym in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The win marks SU’s fifth straight in conference play and second win over the Golden Eagles this season.

Offensively, junior Anastastiya Gorelina and freshman Ella Saada led the team in kills with 11 and 10, respectively. Saada also factored in defensively with 10 digs alongside libero Belle Sand who registered a team-high 12 digs. With 10 kills and just one attack error, Saada posted a hitting percentage of .346, her second-highest tally of the season.

SU jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in the first set. But it quickly evaporated when the Orange dropped eight of nine points. Leading 17-16, the Orange put together a run of five consecutive kills, three of which by Gorelina. SU withstood another comeback attempt from the Golden Eagles and went on to win the opening set, 25-22.

The Orange used a 9-1 run in the middle of the second set to pull away from the Golden Eagles. After the run, SU led 21-12 and went on to win the set 25-16. The third was closer than the previous two with seven ties. Knotted at 19, the Orange went on to win six of the final eight points of the match, ultimately ending on a Boston College service error.

Syracuse continues conference play on Friday as the Orange host Pittsburgh at 1:30 pm in a rematch of SU’s only ACC loss.