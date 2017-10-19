Syracuse University’s 24-hour fundraiser exceeded its goal by 190 percent

Boost the ‘Cuse, Syracuse University’s first 24-hour fundraising campaign, brought in more than $1,765,000 in gifts from about 3,560 donors, exceeding its donor goal by 190 percent.

The event, which began at midnight Tuesday and ran through the day, aimed to raise money for SU initiatives and programs, including Invest Syracuse.

University officials said the numbers from the fundraiser were higher than they expected.

“The goal we set was 1,870 donors,” said Sean Scanlon, vice president for development.

That number was met early in the day, Scanlon said, so the team set a new goal of 3,044 individual donors. The new goal was also exceeded by the end of the day.

Just under 50 percent of donors who gave money to the university were alumni, according to the Boost the ‘Cuse website. About 20 percent were faculty, 7 percent were SU parents, 6 percent were SU board members, 3 percent were students and 2 percent were “friends.”

Others donors, including students, contributed to the fundraiser on the Quad, in Schine Student Center and in Bird Library, said David Wishart, assistant vice president for philanthropic engagement.

“The reason we want students to participate is because we’re all trying to build that greater brand of what Syracuse is,” Scanlon said. One part of building the brand is contributing, he added.

Different units — which included schools, colleges and departments, such as SU Athletics and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families — each received various amounts of money through different fundraising “challenges” throughout the day. Units received awards for challenges such as “most gifts ending in 44,” “most faculty and staff gifts” and “most parent gifts.”

Alumni, students, faculty, staff and “friends” from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications gave about $59,000 — the most of SU’s schools, according to the website.

The states with the most donations included New York, New Jersey, California and Massachusetts. At least one donation originated from every state in the country.

An alumni club from Southern California created a $100,000 endowed scholarship as part of Boost the ‘Cuse, Scanlon said.

The statistics displayed on the Boost the ‘Cuse website only include gifts submitted through the webpage that day, he added. Donors also contributed money in person, through the mail and through the regular giving website, Scanlon said.

Dan D’Aniello, an SU alumnus and trustee, pledged $500,000 to match new or additional gifts as part of the fundraiser.

Because of the success of Boost the ‘Cuse, Wishart said the university hopes to organize a 24-hour giving day on an annual basis.

“These days have a way of helping move people to action,” Scanlon said.