Syracuse University student reassures fellow seniors about graduation

Welp, officially a quarter of the way done with senior year. Darty season is over, you’ve pretty much blown through all your summer money, you’ve found out the hard way that National Grid isn’t a new hard-hitting action movie starring Miles Teller. The Facebook posts from your friends bragging about their job offers are starting. Life, man. I can’t pretend to know what’s going through your mind, but here are 12 thoughts and truths I’ve had so far this year. See if you relate:

Frequently wondering why you’re 22 and binge-watching ”Riverdale.” Wondering how your advisers still don’t know your name after three years. Wondering why cable isn’t considered a utility if you utilize it. Should I finally invest in season tickets after three years of barely making it to the tailgate? Wondering how the kid who should up 30 minutes late to your intro psych class freshman year and pretty much failed every test has a job before you do. Secretly resenting everyone posting about their jobs on Facebook while simultaneously wishing you could do the same. Complaining about Hungry Chuck’s not being here every time you are out so people know that you went there, adding relevance to your existence. Starting the night at biergarten because you’re mature and ending the night at DJ’s because let’s face it, you’re not. Wondering if you should apply to grad schools to prolong having to make real decisions about life. Still not fully knowing what “The Big Event” is. Wondering if your friends are actually meeting with their “capstone groups” (whatever that means) or if they just don’t want to go to Faegan’s Cafe & Pub with you for the third time this week. However, thanking God every day for your friends and wondering how you made it 18 years without them.

Don’t worry guys: we still have three quarters of a year to learn our alma mater, get our lives together and cherish the best decision we ever made: Choosing to spend college at Cusechella.

Obi Afriyie, Class of ’18