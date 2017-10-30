Syracuse University to host additional mumps vaccine clinic Wednesday

In a campus-wide email Monday afternoon, Syracuse University announced students will have an additional opportunity to receive a third dose of the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Flanagan Gymnasium Wednesday.

The clinic, which will be open from noon to 7 p.m., comes more than two months after the university confirmed the first mumps infection. Since the end of August, there have been 29 confirmed and 61 probable mumps cases in the SU community.

The university began distributing a third dose of the vaccine to student-athletes on Oct. 24 and to the undergraduate population on Oct. 26. Wednesday’s clinic is the third that is open to all students.

More than 3,200 students received a third vaccine at the clinics last week, said Karen Nardella, medical director of health services, in the email. About 1,600 MMR boosters will be available at Wednesday’s clinic, according to an SU spokesperson.

New York state law requires all students attending college receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, though every SU student who has contracted the mumps has been properly vaccinated, according to health services. Two doses are about 88 percent effective in preventing the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

A CDC advisory board last week recommended a third vaccine to people who may be exposed to mumps outbreaks.

The mumps, a highly contagious airborne disease, can cause fever, muscle aches, puffy cheeks or neck and a swollen jaw.

Students who contract or are suspected of contracting the mumps are being isolated from the campus community for up to five days.