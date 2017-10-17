Syracuse University chapter of Delta Tau Delta fraternity suspended for violations that include hazing

The Delta Tau Delta fraternity chapter at Syracuse University has been suspended after multiple violations of the organization’s policies, including hazing incidents, per a release from the national organization.

All chapter operations have ceased, said Jean Lloyd, brand communications manager for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity’s national organization.

Members of the Gamma Omicron chapter of Delta Tau Delta were notified of its closure on Sept. 27.

According to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log, hazing reportedly occurred at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house in March 2017. The incident was reported to DPS on Oct. 3, per the crime log, and DPS referred the case to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities on the same day.

Incidents of hazing occurred during the spring 2017 semester, according to the national organization’s release.

SU’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs’s Community Expectations guidelines says “no chapter, colony, student or alumnus shall conduct hazing activities,” even if permission or approval is given by the person being hazed.

Those guidelines define hazing as any situation intentionally created to produce mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment or ridicule, on or off fraternity premises.

The Interfraternity Council’s Peer Review Board put the fraternity under investigation for hazing in 2006.