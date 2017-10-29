Syracuse runs past Virginia in straight sets with strong finishes

In back-and-forth points throughout all three sets, Syracuse didn’t falter once. The Orange (17-8, 9-3, Atlantic Coast) punctuated each set with a dominant run to sweep Virginia (5-18, 1-11) in the Women’s Building on Sunday afternoon.

“When it was time for us to show our talent, when it was time for us to score or get there, we did it,” Syracuse senior Amber Witherspoon said. “We finished it. Everyone was in it when it was time when it was detrimental, we knew how to say, ‘OK, wake up, let’s go.’”

Although Virginia did not win a single set, it played Syracuse tight. For most of the first set, the Cavaliers never trailed by more than four until SU finished on an 11-6 run to win, 25-17.

In the second set, Virginia jumped out to a 12-10 lead. Again, though, Syracuse responded in a big way. A 15-9 run led to Syracuse capturing the set, 25-19.

In the third set, Virginia got even closer, tying it up at 21-21, but the Cavaliers never finished the job. The Orange came through on four straight points to win.

Despite all of this, head coach Leonid Yelin said he did not think the team finished strong. He instead attributed it to Virginia’s mindset due to their season-long struggles.

“I think it’s a huge factor between us and them. (Virginia) is so down,” he said. “They just recently Friday won their first game in the conference. They’re in a deep hole, it’s so hard for them to get out. We, thankfully, were not in that situation.”

Syracuse captain Belle Sand also felt that team confidence played a crucial role.

“I agree with coach,” she said. “Virginia is in a hole, confidence does go a long way in a game. I don’t think I would say we wore them down. I think we have wins in this season that have given us the confidence which goes a really long way in a set.”

The Orange statistically dominated the Cavaliers with the advantage in team hitting percentage (.297 to .111), blocks (11 to four), kills (39 to 36) and aces (five to one). Syracuse also committed 13 fewer service errors. But Yelin saw another contributing factor to his team’s success.

“To win, you not only have to play well, you have to believe you will win,” he said. “(Virginia) did not.”