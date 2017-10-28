Syracuse redshirt junior safety Antwan Cordy out for remainder of 2017 season

Injured Syracuse redshirt junior safety Antwan Cordy will not play again the remainder of this season, he announced early Saturday morning via Instagram. It’s his second straight season mired in injury, as he has played in only nine quarters over the past two seasons.

Cordy, a 5-foot-8, 181-pound safety, left the season opener against Central Connecticut State in the first quarter. He appeared to have suffered a lower right leg or foot injury amid a scrum. He returned to the sidelines using crutches, with a brace on his right leg.

On Sept. 9, Cordy told Spectrum News that he head a hairline fracture and expected to return for the Clemson game Oct. 13. That timetable was scratched when SU head coach Dino Babers said that week that Cordy had no chance to play against the Tigers.

“I made up my mind before I stepped in the doctor’s office, no matter what the outcome was, I wasn’t giving up,” Cordy wrote in his Instagram post. “I wasn’t quitting, I wasn’t stopping. That’s not my pedigree, that’s not who I am so I’m not gone even entertain it.”

As a sophomore in 2015, Cordy started all 12 games at strong safety. He ranked second on the Orange with 68 total tackles and first with 12 tackles for loss. As a junior last season, he switched to free safety and in the seven full quarters he played, he made eight tackles, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble.

“Cordy’s one of the best players on our football team,” Babers said last month.

Last year, Cordy broke his left forearm in Week 2 and missed the rest of the season.

Toledo graduate transfer Jordan Martin has slotted to safety in Cordy’s absence. Martin is tied for fourth on SU in solo tackles, with 17, and has one forced fumble.

Syracuse (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) has this week off and will play at Florida State (2-5, 2-4), the No. 3 team in the AP Preseason Top 25, next Saturday at 12:20 p.m. FSU lost to Boston College, 35-3, Friday night.