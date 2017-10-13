Syracuse pulls off monumental upset of No. 2 Clemson, 27-24

Every Syracuse player on the field chopped his arm like a Tomahawk. Every one of the 42,475 fans left in the Carrier Dome stood on their feet. They wanted Eric Dungey’s lunge at the end of a third-and-eight run to count for a first down.

It did. The sticks moved. Video review did not change that fact. Nothing could. The Orange did what no one thought it could.

The play sealed Syracuse’s (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) 27-24 upset of No. 2 Clemson (6-1, 4-1). SU ran out the clock to complete what will likely be the most shocking result of the 2017 college football season. The crowd stormed the field, trampling through a Clemson team that hadn’t lost all season and planned to keep it that way through January.

Dino Babers was wrong. He promised his team would click six games into his second season at the latest. It took seven. SU will gladly accept that.

The win is easily one of the biggest in recent program history. It brings SU within two wins of guaranteed bowl eligibility. Even from an outside perspective, it makes any contest down the road seem winnable. It gives Babers national recognition that can only help in recruiting. It has to energize a fan base that, for the early portion of this season, stayed away from the Carrier Dome.

The Orange used its opening drive to prove this game would not be like the 54-0 debacle that took place a year ago at Clemson. In three minutes and 16 seconds, SU went 72 yards for a touchdown. Dontae Strickland capped the 10-play string on a screen pass. He beat the only tackler who had a chance, kept his balance and ran 23 yards into the end zone.

Early, the upset brewed. Quickly, Clemson sent a reminder that it would not be easy. It scored in three plays. Running back Tavien Feaster went untouched 37 yards.

Yet after trading possessions, that locked-in Clemson team looked lost. A blown coverage let Ervin Philips score perhaps the easiest touchdown of his life. It was for 66 yards. Tiger defenders were not close to him.

The distance between the two programs did not appear as vast as it did a year ago. The crowd raged consistently. Then Strickland fumbled and deflated the Carrier Dome.

On third-and-31 to go, Strickland tried to extend a run into from eight yards to nine. He dropped the ball as Tigers corralled him. He watched from his knees as Clemson safety Tanner Muse took the ball 63 yards for a deflating touchdown that tied to the game.

But Syracuse didn’t crack. It took a three-point lead into halftime, seconds after Chris Slayton tossed Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant to the ground. It took minutes for Bryant to get up. That was his last play, with what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinny called a concussion, and it knocked Bryant out of the game.

In the third quarter, Eric Dungey gained the edge. He ran far. Forty-five yards later he was tackled. Two plays later, he floated a ball into the end zone and Steve Ishmael glided under it to send the Dome crowd into pandemonium. The Orange took a 7-point lead.

That one, too, disappeared three Clemson plays later, this time done in by a 52-yard Travis Etienne run. SU blitzed left and he went right. The game was knotted at 24 points apiece.

Cole Murphy kicked a 30-yard field goal through the uprights with 12 minutes left. Quarterback Zach Mahoney, the holder, clutched his fist in approval. The three points put Syracuse ahead of No. 2 Clemson with 12 minutes left.

The SU defense, and that score, held. A Clemson fake punt went unsuccessful. Baber’s team, one game later than advertised, fulfilled the prophecy. And the whole country saw it.