Syracuse picked 10th, no Tyus Battle on an All-ACC team in preseason poll

Syracuse was picked to finish 10th in the 2017 ACC preseason poll, the league announced Thursday afternoon at its annual media day event. The ACC sent nine teams to the 2017 NCAA Tournament and the Orange barely missed out, regularly attributed to the team’s rough start to the year before nearly playing itself into the postseason in conference play.

Duke, which the Orange upset at home last season on a buzzer-beater by John Gillon, earned the top spot. Defending national champion North Carolina earned the second spot, and Notre Dame rounds out the top three. The Fighting Irish’s big man Bonzie Colson received 49 votes for All-ACC preseason player of the year. The next highest total, for Grayson Allen of Duke, was nine.

The Blue Devils’ much-hyped, reclassified forward Marvin Bagley III was picked ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year. Oshae Brissett, a forward for the Orange, received one vote.

Syracuse starts its season at home against Cornell on Nov. 10.

ACC 2017-18 Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Team & Points

1. Duke (57) – 1020

2. North Carolina (7) – 921

3. Notre Dame (4) – 852

4. Miami (1) – 809

5. Louisville – 733

6. Virginia – 690

7. Virginia Tech – 549

8. Florida State – 519

9. Georgia Tech – 468

10. Syracuse – 420

11. Wake Forest – 378

12. NC State – 310

13. Clemson – 289

14. Boston College – 181

15. Pittsburgh – 141