Syracuse is off to its slowest start in program history

Syracuse ice hockey is off to its worst four-game start in program history. The Orange has scored only two goals, a new low to start the season.

After scoring its first, and only, two goals in a 5-2 home loss to No. 1 Wisconsin last Saturday, the Orange (0-3-1) will look for new ways to generate offense when it takes on Providence (3-1-0, 1-0-0 Hockey East) this weekend. Syracuse will also be missing last season’s leading goal scorer, Stephanie Grossi, to illness. Without its star forward and struggling to score, SU will need to find different ways to put the puck in the net.

“We just need to get more shots on net and use our defense as more of an offense,” Kelli Rowswell, who has one of the goals, said. “Our shots have all been hitting the goalie in the belly. We need to start picking corners.”

With 38 shots total in its second game against Wisconsin, SU head coach Paul Flanagan said the Orange simply didn’t have enough quality opportunities to beat the opposing goalie. Taking a multitude of penalties — 42 minutes worth thus far — and a lack of possession have hurt the Orange, which has been outmatched in terms of finding opportunities to score the puck.

Shooting lower and creating rebounds, Flanagan said, can lead to more scoring chances rather than shooting high.

The offense must choose precise locations to aim for instead of simply firing the puck pointlessly towards the goal, redshirt junior forward Brooke Avery said.

“We really just want the kids to keep their head up and understand when there’s a good shooting opportunity,” Flanagan said. “We have been putting a lot of pucks up high and … the goalies have been making those saves.”

Grossi’s absence from the team due to illness has played a role in SU’s recent struggles. Flanagan confirmed that she would not be available for this weekend’s doubleheader. One of the more experienced players for Syracuse, Grossi has recorded 30 or more points in each of her previous three seasons, including being the leading goal scorer in 2016.

“(When Grossi returns) she will add a lot of speed and strength,” Roswell said. “She’s small but mighty. She should bring a lot of offense to the team.”

Facing a Providence team that only allows 1.75 goals per game, the Orange will be faced with another strong defense. Yet, Flanagan still has confidence that SU is capable of finding its groove.

“We have to get to the dirty areas of the ice,” he said. “Once you get one (goal), you can get a couple. Maybe then we’ll start gaining some confidence and as we progress into the season.

“I like to think we’re going to start scoring more.”