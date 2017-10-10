Syracuse moves up 2 places to No. 7 in Tuesday’s coaches poll after weekend upset of No. 2 Duke

No. 7 Syracuse (10-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) rose two spots in this week’s NFHCA Coaches Poll.

A win over No. 2 Duke, in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday boosted the Orange, which now has played eight games in a row versus ranked opponents, winning five. Prior to defeating the Blue Devils, Syracuse had split its previous weekend series and dropped two of its last three. The Orange dropped to No. 9 in the standings a week ago, its lowest point of the season.

Connecticut remains in the top spot, earning 43 first-place votes. The Huskies are the lone undefeated team in the country. Duke retained its spot at No. 2, earning two first-place votes. The ACC continues to dominate the rankings with all seven ACC schools ranked inside the top 12.

The Orange faces No. 4 Virginia, the nation’s highest-scoring offense, on Saturday at J.S. Coyne Stadium.