Syracuse moves up 1 place to No. 11 Tuesday’s NFHCA coaches poll

Syracuse (12-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved up one spot this week, from No. 12 to No. 11 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll. This comes after a 3-0 shutout victory for the Orange over No. 24 Pacific. With the win, Syracuse finished the regular season with 12 wins, its lowest total since before the current seniors ever stepped foot on campus.

SU was the only team in the ACC to move up in the polls this week. Two teams, No. 10 Louisville and No. 12 Boston College each fell one spot.

With the regular season finished, Syracuse heads to Louisville, Kentucky, as the fifth seed in the ACC Tournament. SU is slated to take on fourth-seeded Louisville Thursday at 4 p.m. The Orange lost to the Cardinals on the road this season in overtime, 2-1.