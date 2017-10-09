Syracuse-Miami kickoff set for 3:30 on Oct. 21

The start time for Syracuse (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) at No. 11 Miami (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday, Oct. 21 will be 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced Monday. The game will air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

SU will play the five-time national champion Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is coming off of a 24-20 victory over Florida State, while Syracuse edged Pittsburgh, 27-24. This season, Miami ranks 27th in total offense (470.9 yards per game) and 17th in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game).

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series, 15-7, which dates back to SU-Miami Big East matchups. In 1992, Syracuse nearly beat No. 1 Miami in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse has not played Miami since 2003, a 17-10 SU loss. In 1998, on senior day, Donovan McNabb helped SU cruise to a 66-13 win in front of 49,521 fans. The Orange has lost its last five meetings since.

Last year, first-year head coach Mark Richt led Miami to a 9-4 record and a 31-14 win over then-No. 14 West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Hurricanes were ranked for six of the season’s 14 weeks and finished the year ranked No. 20 in the country.