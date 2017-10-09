Syracuse-Miami kickoff set for 3:30 on Oct. 21
Alexandra Moreo | Photo Editor
The start time for Syracuse (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) at No. 11 Miami (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday, Oct. 21 will be 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced Monday. The game will air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
SU will play the five-time national champion Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is coming off of a 24-20 victory over Florida State, while Syracuse edged Pittsburgh, 27-24. This season, Miami ranks 27th in total offense (470.9 yards per game) and 17th in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game).
The Hurricanes lead the all-time series, 15-7, which dates back to SU-Miami Big East matchups. In 1992, Syracuse nearly beat No. 1 Miami in the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse has not played Miami since 2003, a 17-10 SU loss. In 1998, on senior day, Donovan McNabb helped SU cruise to a 66-13 win in front of 49,521 fans. The Orange has lost its last five meetings since.
Last year, first-year head coach Mark Richt led Miami to a 9-4 record and a 31-14 win over then-No. 14 West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Hurricanes were ranked for six of the season’s 14 weeks and finished the year ranked No. 20 in the country.
Published on October 9, 2017 at 1:38 pm
Contact Matthew: mguti100@syr.edu | @MatthewGut21