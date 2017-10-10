Syracuse locals organize Walk for Freedom to address modern slavery, human trafficking

Driven by her personal experiences with sexual abuse, Christine Caine started an anti-slavery organization that now operates in 11 countries.

In 2008, Caine discovered the human trafficking epidemic that affects about 25 million people worldwide, according to the Human Rights First website. Now, her strides to end global slavery have reached Syracuse, where Jennifer Mauro, a local school teacher, is continuing the fight.

A “Walk for Freedom” is set to take place Saturday at 11:45 a.m. The march starts at Hiawatha Boulevard and ends at the Central New York Regional Market. Walkers will wear all black and have black electrical tape across their mouths to show the helplessness of those affected by human trafficking.

“Two different countries all walking on the same day — it gives you chills to be a part of that and know you are making that difference,” Mauro said. “…It’s a very powerful experience.”

Tiffany Rob, a supporter of the walk and friend of Mauro, said she had been interested in Caine’s work due to her past and her writing.

“She had a real heart for that,” Rob said.

Caine was deeply struck by human trafficking upon seeing signs for missing persons in an airport. In 2008, she looked into trafficking worldwide, and her interest grew from there. Now, her group, A21, is a worldwide organization operating in 11 countries.

In 2012, Caine and her movement were the inspiration for the hit song “Twenty Seven Million” by Matt Redman, which speaks to an estimation of 27 million slaves worldwide.

In 2016, Mauro read “Unashamed: Drop the Baggage, Pick up Your Freedom, Fulfill Your Destiny,” a book Caine wrote detailing her journey. But Mauro noticed the lack of involvement in upstate New York and decided to take action. Her and Rob got in touch and were soon in contact with city officials about planning the walk.

“I talked to parents and educators about slavery, and it was astounding how uncomfortable people were in the Syracuse area to discuss it,” Mauro said.

Last year, the walk welcomed roughly 100 people willing to work for change. Mauro said that throughout the day, people stopped to question them and ask what was going on, especially at the farmer’s market.

This year, Mauro and Rob have worked on publicizing the event and plan to walk side by side with people from Canada and neighboring cities such as Rochester, Buffalo and Binghamton. The campaign encourages students and the public to become abolitionists in their area in whatever way possible.