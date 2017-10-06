Syracuse law student reflects on the influence of ride-hailing services

Dear Editors,

Uber, coming and going. Pun Intended.

Uber and Lyft enjoyed the limelight on the front-page story of The Daily Orange a few weeks ago. I remember reading the article. It featured quotes from a number of local students who shared their all-too-familiar experiences with our favorite quasi-cab companies which, as the article noted, were only recently introduced in Syracuse as a result of the New York state legislature passing a bill in May that allows companies like Uber to operate in upstate New York. In an opposite turn of events, London just declined to renew Uber’s transport license, resulting in a de facto blanket ban on the service. Parallel events like these provide rich opportunities for comparing the effects of a policy change.

Many students care little about policy and legislation itself, and are rightfully concerned far more with their day-to-day lives. But when the one affects the other, people start caring. Uber’s introduction locally has created numerous jobs for drivers, who get paid and spend that money at other local businesses. Students who see Uber as a safer and more reliable option than traditional cabs are more likely to take a ride with them, so more rides are taken, more business is generated and more tax revenue is collected for our city. The speed and reliability of Uber has also made it a viable option for students who need to get to class in a pinch. These are just a few positive effects of the legislature’s policy decision. What about London?

Of course, we can understand how the daily routines and even livelihoods of many are undergirded by the availability of Uber. Imagine if Syracuse just banned Uber overnight. What would happen to the biology major leaving her home with only 15 minutes to get to the time-strict class start? What would happen to the grad student here on abroad study trying to save a few bucks? What would happen to the older brother supporting his little sisters on Uber paychecks? You can imagine how questions like these are dominating the attention of many of our British counterparts. As The D.O. continues to cover this intriguing topic, I look forward to keeping a pulse on how things unfold on the other side of the pond.

John J. Dowling, III.

J.D. Candidate, 2020

Syracuse University College of Law